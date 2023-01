Share · View all patches · Build 10246187 · Last edited 11 January 2023 – 09:46:18 UTC by Wendy

1."Self-created military generals" is officially launched

2.The transportation function provides two modes: "designated route" or "selected destination"

3.Use the ESC key to return to the desktop

4.Added the ability to scale freely in windowed mode

5.Optimize the distribution strategy of the remaining generals when the force is destroyed