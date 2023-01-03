 Skip to content

Predictors update for 3 January 2023

Big Multiplayer Update: invite up to 3 friends, share loot, and more.

Share · View all patches · Build 10246002 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi predictors!

  • The last update allows you to play together with up to 3 steam friends (so four players max);
  • Important UI improvement for multiplayer: now every player sees the first step from every ally;
  • Enemies are scaling now: they have more health for every player.
  • Now you have common loot - it means every player gets the same artifacts and resources (except health and mana potions).

We are watching closely and going to improve balance or fix bugs if we find something new.

Enjoy!

