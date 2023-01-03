Big Multiplayer Update: invite up to 3 friends, share loot, and more.

Hi predictors!
- The last update allows you to play together with up to 3 steam friends (so four players max);
- Important UI improvement for multiplayer: now every player sees the first step from every ally;
- Enemies are scaling now: they have more health for every player.
- Now you have common loot - it means every player gets the same artifacts and resources (except health and mana potions).
We are watching closely and going to improve balance or fix bugs if we find something new.
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update