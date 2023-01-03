 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Quest Together update for 3 January 2023

New update: Player blocking, new weapons, fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10245981 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added block & mute features
  • Added Hammer
  • Added Lance
  • Fixed leaderboards overwriting old records
  • Added leaderboard to PVP

Changed files in this update

Quest Together Content Depot 1070841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link