Mosh Pit Mode added!

For folks who've survived the night and want a tougher challenge, Mosh Pit mode increases the number of enemies, gives them more health, faster movement speed, and higher damage output. As a reward, you get three times as much sheet music from every drop.

Mosh Pit mode is unlocked as a toggle below the Start Game button once you've successfully survived a standard 20min run. There's also a new achievement for folks who manage to survive the night in Mosh Pit mode!

Along with the new mode, I've made some tweaks to the Guitar Lead and T-shirt Cannon weapons, buffing them to bring them more in-line with the other weapons.