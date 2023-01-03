Jan 2 patch notes



This patch updates the following:

New buttons added to the main menu scene that open web browsers to their links (social/weebly page, Steam store page, Steam discussions page, Steam patch page, and IG).

Added a Demon name generator for servants of the skeleton mage. The servant's names are randomly set upon spawning.

Added a random name generator option for players when they create a new character.

Skeleton mage negative armor II aura ability should now work when activated from the talent tree.

Skeleton mage improved potions ability should now work when activated from the talent tree.

Skeleton mage improved mana regeneration ability should now work when activated from the talent tree.

Skeleton mage negative health aura ability should now work when activated from the talent tree.

The first in-game "dressing room" or armory is also almost completed. This will provide characters an area to swap armor items such as for helms, shoulders, legs, or feet. Players will also be able to switch between entirely different skins here.