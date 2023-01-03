Small update that adds the capability to see the high score leaderboard while the game is still going on (recommended when your score is high and you can spend a few seconds without collecting any resources)
Blacksmith Weapon Merchant update for 3 January 2023
Minor Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
