Blacksmith Weapon Merchant update for 3 January 2023

Minor Update

Build 10245845

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update that adds the capability to see the high score leaderboard while the game is still going on (recommended when your score is high and you can spend a few seconds without collecting any resources)

