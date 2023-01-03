Warlordocracy Early Access v2.9

Complete list of updates:

-Added skill descriptions to character creation and updated Ch.2 party import and character creation.

-Finally fixed party members switching to unarmed while having a non-weapon equipped and no other weapon available.

-Limited "inputText" command (including player name) to 20 characters; world editor commands capped at 100.

-Fixed problem with initial weather in Tutorial and Lockdell Market (now clouds in Lockdell initially).

-Erased recruit party member objectives after travelling by caravan in Ch.1.

-Changed Interact hotkey to E and Select All/None to Z.

-Added skill training if making new character in Ch.2.

-Decreased weight of caltrops from 5 to 3.