Warlordocracy Early Access v2.9

Complete list of updates:
-Added skill descriptions to character creation and updated Ch.2 party import and character creation.
-Finally fixed party members switching to unarmed while having a non-weapon equipped and no other weapon available.
-Limited "inputText" command (including player name) to 20 characters; world editor commands capped at 100.
-Fixed problem with initial weather in Tutorial and Lockdell Market (now clouds in Lockdell initially).
-Erased recruit party member objectives after travelling by caravan in Ch.1.
-Changed Interact hotkey to E and Select All/None to Z.
-Added skill training if making new character in Ch.2.
-Decreased weight of caltrops from 5 to 3.
Changed files in this update