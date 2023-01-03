Update 1.0.15

Changelog 1.0.15
-fixed a bug in GMEM1 where it wasn't registering some import-save-data correctly, added in a bugfix prompt in GMEM2 to re-import em1 save data if the bug is detected on gameload (re-save GMEM1's file on ver 1.4.021!)
Happy New Year!
