Echoed Memories update for 3 January 2023

Update 1.0.15

Build 10245813

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog 1.0.15
-fixed a bug in GMEM1 where it wasn't registering some import-save-data correctly, added in a bugfix prompt in GMEM2 to re-import em1 save data if the bug is detected on gameload (re-save GMEM1's file on ver 1.4.021!)
Big Oof
Happy New Year!

Echoed Memories Content Depot 1752091
