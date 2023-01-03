Version 1.1

 Skip to content

Chop Goblins update for 3 January 2023

  • Pressing esc when you are dead will now restart the level instead of opening the pause menu
  • Fixed potential softlock location in Museum
  • Fixed some lightmapping artifacts in Museum
  • Added collision to the cybergoblin
  • Game can now be beaten in sightseeing mode
  • End screen and main menu leaderboards will no longer overflow
  • End screen leaderboard is now labelled as "friend leaderboard"
  • Added master volume setting
  • HOPEFULLY fixed all weirdness having to do with settings menu
  • Added all enemy VOs to the goodies folder (have fun!)

