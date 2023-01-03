Version 1.1
- Pressing esc when you are dead will now restart the level instead of opening the pause menu
- Fixed potential softlock location in Museum
- Fixed some lightmapping artifacts in Museum
- Added collision to the cybergoblin
- Game can now be beaten in sightseeing mode
- End screen and main menu leaderboards will no longer overflow
- End screen leaderboard is now labelled as "friend leaderboard"
- Added master volume setting
- HOPEFULLY fixed all weirdness having to do with settings menu
- Added all enemy VOs to the goodies folder (have fun!)
Changed files in this update