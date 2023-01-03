Update notes for Jan 2nd, 2023

- Created 2 new levels with castles (testing level 15 and 16)
- Another round of global optimization, incremental improvement
- Added more land animals with walking pathing
- Improved all ground hit detection from arrows and general arrow detection improvements
- Removed extra arrow spawn buttons
