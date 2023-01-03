 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ZOSU VR Explosive Bow Hunting update for 3 January 2023

Update notes for Jan 2nd, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10245755 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Created 2 new levels with castles (testing level 15 and 16)
  2. Another round of global optimization, incremental improvement
  3. Added more land animals with walking pathing
  4. Improved all ground hit detection from arrows and general arrow detection improvements
  5. Removed extra arrow spawn buttons

Changed files in this update

Depot 2012571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link