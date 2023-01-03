Happy New Year! (Version 1.9.1)

Hey everyone!

We just added a few fixes for some reported issues as we get closer to the 2.0.0 update. Here is the changelog! Thank you to everyone who has sent feedback! We hope everyone had a Happy New Year!

CHANGELOG

ADDITIONS

Added a brightness setting to the video options.

Added Voice chat with push to talk (beta).

Added a motion tracker like they have in the movie aliens.

Added blood splatter fx.

CHANGES

Upgraded to Unreal Engine 5.1.

Changed trap VFX.

The game now starts in Fullscreen mode instead of borderless Window mode.

Changed the Keybindings menu so it's easier to use.

Made trap more reliable so it kills every enemy that walks through.

Turrets now rotate to the enemy before shooting.

Remapped default ability keys to Q/E.

Blocked chat menu in single player, but not in tutorial.

Player's selected map and character class are now saved in main menu.

Improved lighting in the Research Lab hallway after the first door.

Added a note to the keybindings menu that let's player know they need to press and hold the left mouse button to change keybindings.

Make the KF-44 lens easier to see through

Improved lighting in Cosmic Infection.

Changed the model for the Reaver boss.

Updated button images so the rounded boxes are gone.

Updated models to use nanite.

Changed the Blink description to make more sense.

Added text over the ability icons so it's easier to understand what they do.

Updated UI colors.

Updated Turret so it looks a little more realisitc.

FIXES