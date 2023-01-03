Happy New Year! (Version 1.9.1)

Hey everyone!
We just added a few fixes for some reported issues as we get closer to the 2.0.0 update. Here is the changelog! Thank you to everyone who has sent feedback! We hope everyone had a Happy New Year!
CHANGELOG
ADDITIONS
- Added a brightness setting to the video options.
- Added Voice chat with push to talk (beta).
- Added a motion tracker like they have in the movie aliens.
- Added blood splatter fx.
CHANGES
- Upgraded to Unreal Engine 5.1.
- Changed trap VFX.
- The game now starts in Fullscreen mode instead of borderless Window mode.
- Changed the Keybindings menu so it's easier to use.
- Made trap more reliable so it kills every enemy that walks through.
- Turrets now rotate to the enemy before shooting.
- Remapped default ability keys to Q/E.
- Blocked chat menu in single player, but not in tutorial.
- Player's selected map and character class are now saved in main menu.
- Improved lighting in the Research Lab hallway after the first door.
- Added a note to the keybindings menu that let's player know they need to press and hold the left mouse button to change keybindings.
- Make the KF-44 lens easier to see through
- Improved lighting in Cosmic Infection.
- Changed the model for the Reaver boss.
- Updated button images so the rounded boxes are gone.
- Updated models to use nanite.
- Changed the Blink description to make more sense.
- Added text over the ability icons so it's easier to understand what they do.
- Updated UI colors.
- Updated Turret so it looks a little more realisitc.
FIXES
- Fixed an issue that preventing the player from closing the chat menu.
- Fixed an issue where enemies got stuck on railing in research center beginning.
- Fixed an issue where the player could not loot the skeletons in the Hell's Dungeon game mode.
- Fixed an issue where the mouse cursor would not show up when interacting with inventory actors.
- Fixed an issue where the Cosmic Infection turret was not working
- Testing a fix that prevents players from walking through the initial zombie barriers in the Science lab.
- Testing fix for enemies getting stuck in walls in the science map area.
- Testing a fix for enemies getting stuck in cosmic infection hallway.
- Fixed some issues where abilities weren't rotating to the player's facing direction.
