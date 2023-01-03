 Skip to content

Voidwalkers: The Gates Of Hell update for 3 January 2023

Happy New Year! (Version 1.9.1)

Hey everyone!

We just added a few fixes for some reported issues as we get closer to the 2.0.0 update. Here is the changelog! Thank you to everyone who has sent feedback! We hope everyone had a Happy New Year!

CHANGELOG

ADDITIONS

  • Added a brightness setting to the video options.
  • Added Voice chat with push to talk (beta).
  • Added a motion tracker like they have in the movie aliens.
  • Added blood splatter fx.

CHANGES

  • Upgraded to Unreal Engine 5.1.
  • Changed trap VFX.
  • The game now starts in Fullscreen mode instead of borderless Window mode.
  • Changed the Keybindings menu so it's easier to use.
  • Made trap more reliable so it kills every enemy that walks through.
  • Turrets now rotate to the enemy before shooting.
  • Remapped default ability keys to Q/E.
  • Blocked chat menu in single player, but not in tutorial.
  • Player's selected map and character class are now saved in main menu.
  • Improved lighting in the Research Lab hallway after the first door.
  • Added a note to the keybindings menu that let's player know they need to press and hold the left mouse button to change keybindings.
  • Make the KF-44 lens easier to see through
  • Improved lighting in Cosmic Infection.
  • Changed the model for the Reaver boss.
  • Updated button images so the rounded boxes are gone.
  • Updated models to use nanite.
  • Changed the Blink description to make more sense.
  • Added text over the ability icons so it's easier to understand what they do.
  • Updated UI colors.
  • Updated Turret so it looks a little more realisitc.

FIXES

  • Fixed an issue that preventing the player from closing the chat menu.
  • Fixed an issue where enemies got stuck on railing in research center beginning.
  • Fixed an issue where the player could not loot the skeletons in the Hell's Dungeon game mode.
  • Fixed an issue where the mouse cursor would not show up when interacting with inventory actors.
  • Fixed an issue where the Cosmic Infection turret was not working
  • Testing a fix that prevents players from walking through the initial zombie barriers in the Science lab.
  • Testing fix for enemies getting stuck in walls in the science map area.
  • Testing a fix for enemies getting stuck in cosmic infection hallway.
  • Fixed some issues where abilities weren't rotating to the player's facing direction.

