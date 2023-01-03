- Adjusted the position of the minefield at the beginning of the game. Now there is a great probability to open a large blank area at the beginning of the game.
- Adapted to the style of the text under the zoomed-in window, by delaying the drawing to the window in equal proportions instead of directly zooming in after drawing, the text now appears clearer in a larger window.
- Fixed an issue that several texts covered pictures after drawing.
MineSweeper Tetris update for 3 January 2023
20230103 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update