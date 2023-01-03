 Skip to content

MineSweeper Tetris update for 3 January 2023

20230103 update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Adjusted the position of the minefield at the beginning of the game. Now there is a great probability to open a large blank area at the beginning of the game.
  2. Adapted to the style of the text under the zoomed-in window, by delaying the drawing to the window in equal proportions instead of directly zooming in after drawing, the text now appears clearer in a larger window.
  3. Fixed an issue that several texts covered pictures after drawing.

