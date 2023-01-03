 Skip to content

Gjallarhorn update for 3 January 2023

Update 1/2/2023

Bug Fixes
Fixed a soft lock that can occur if Xanthos isn’t in your party when approaching Atla
If you lose to Vaughn special events will no longer clog some maps
Fixed an issue where talking to Taurgs mother can skip the next Dawn Brigade quest

