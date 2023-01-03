Update 39 - New ways to make money!

Happy 2023! Here’s an update.
Bug Fixes
- You can no longer shoot people when they are inside
- The selector that shows up when you transfer a character from one workplace to another should now display better when you have many many employees.
- Bakery should now produce goods properly.
- Fixed a bug where you would not actually be removed as town reeve if you lost the position.
- Fixed a bug that would prevent certain skills applying properly if you selected certain background options.
- Cart inventory displayed prices will now change to reflect the closest market without the need to reselect the cart.
- Fixed a bug where babies would grow up to have the wrong heritage.
- Certain cart home positions have been fixed.
Tweaks
- Pregnant ladies will no longer go for long walks.
- Decreased the time it takes for herbs to grow before they can be harvested.
- Less starting money for the business owner start.
- You will now gain relationship with people if you entertain them and your entertainment skill is high enough.
- Tweaked cart avoidance a bit. People should now try to get out the way of carts and smaller carts will try to get out of the way of bigger carts.
New Stuff
- Added a “Report Bug” option to the escape menu which will open up the bug report page on my website (Windows only).
- You can now request a job via the job search menu if there isn’t already a job available - the result of this depends on several factors and is not guaranteed to work.
- Carts can now be purchased and sold at most buildings. Any one building can have anywhere from 0 to 3 carts. Due to this change, any buildings that had the ‘Cart’ upgrade applied will lose said cart and you will need to re-buy it using this method.
- Workers will now work while sick. However their efficiency will be lower and they will take longer to get to work. They will still be paid half wage.
- New additions to automation. You can now send goods straight to sheds or trading posts, and carts can source goods straight from your sheds.
- You can now replay the last 8 or so character notifications you received. These are things like relationship updates, and needs notifications.
- Herbalists can now be assigned to see patients. People can go see them to heal their health, immunity, and afflictions. Though the success of each of these depends on the skill level of the herbalist.
- A new upgrade for the trading post - Carriages. With this upgrade you can buy carriages and assign workers to be carriage drivers. NPCs will then be able to pay for rides around the map like a medieval taxi service.
Hope you enjoy these changes! I've been having a blast being a carriage driver.
Much love,
Atorcoppe.
