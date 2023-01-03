YoloMouse 1.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10245617 · Last edited 3 January 2023 – 02:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Followup tweaks

A few big fixes and otherwise minor tweaks. A bit of this time was also spent giving the non-steam version a workshop option.

Also huge thanks to all those contributing to the workshop :D If theres any requests plz reply :)

UPDATES

update: saves: save json files using standard format (instead of simplified)

update: picker: adjust cursor picker list order to: new > personal > community > included

update: picker/browser: make preview link to the workshop page and remove description

update: picker/browser: support additional preview formats: jpg and gif

fix: editor: saving non 1:1 aspect ratio animated cursors will no longer stretch to 1:1

fix: links: opening links now properly foregrounds the browser

fix: taskbar: potential fix for taskbar icon sometimes not showing

fix: overlay: semifix for any unexpected fps or black screen issues by hiding 3d cursor overlay when not in use

fix: workshop cursors not working when steam isnt running or offline

fix: hotkeys: changing default cursor size

UPCOMING

new: more included cursors

new: more anticheat bypass attempts

new: docs

LATER

customizable + scriptable 3d cursors

achievements

tutorials

To add to above list post here or use feedback@dragonrisegames.com or for concerns and bugs: support@dragonrisegames.com