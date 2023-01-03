 Skip to content

YoloMouse update for 3 January 2023

YoloMouse 1.5.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Followup tweaks

A few big fixes and otherwise minor tweaks. A bit of this time was also spent giving the non-steam version a workshop option.

Also huge thanks to all those contributing to the workshop :D If theres any requests plz reply :)

UPDATES

  • update: saves: save json files using standard format (instead of simplified)
  • update: picker: adjust cursor picker list order to: new > personal > community > included
  • update: picker/browser: make preview link to the workshop page and remove description
  • update: picker/browser: support additional preview formats: jpg and gif
  • fix: editor: saving non 1:1 aspect ratio animated cursors will no longer stretch to 1:1
  • fix: links: opening links now properly foregrounds the browser
  • fix: taskbar: potential fix for taskbar icon sometimes not showing
  • fix: overlay: semifix for any unexpected fps or black screen issues by hiding 3d cursor overlay when not in use
  • fix: workshop cursors not working when steam isnt running or offline
  • fix: hotkeys: changing default cursor size

UPCOMING

  • new: more included cursors
  • new: more anticheat bypass attempts
  • new: docs

LATER

  • customizable + scriptable 3d cursors
  • achievements
  • tutorials

To add to above list post here or use feedback@dragonrisegames.com or for concerns and bugs: support@dragonrisegames.com

