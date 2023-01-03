YoloMouse 1.5.1

Followup tweaks
A few big fixes and otherwise minor tweaks. A bit of this time was also spent giving the non-steam version a workshop option.
Also huge thanks to all those contributing to the workshop :D If theres any requests plz reply :)
UPDATES
- update: saves: save json files using standard format (instead of simplified)
- update: picker: adjust cursor picker list order to: new > personal > community > included
- update: picker/browser: make preview link to the workshop page and remove description
- update: picker/browser: support additional preview formats: jpg and gif
- fix: editor: saving non 1:1 aspect ratio animated cursors will no longer stretch to 1:1
- fix: links: opening links now properly foregrounds the browser
- fix: taskbar: potential fix for taskbar icon sometimes not showing
- fix: overlay: semifix for any unexpected fps or black screen issues by hiding 3d cursor overlay when not in use
- fix: workshop cursors not working when steam isnt running or offline
- fix: hotkeys: changing default cursor size
UPCOMING
- new: more included cursors
- new: more anticheat bypass attempts
- new: docs
LATER
- customizable + scriptable 3d cursors
- achievements
- tutorials
To add to above list post here or use feedback@dragonrisegames.com or for concerns and bugs: support@dragonrisegames.com
Changed files in this update