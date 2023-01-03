- New "Shooting Range" level for you to try out most of the weapons in the game
- Fixed issues with gamepads
- Fixed uncrossable sections in some parts of the maps
- Adjusted mid-boss health to reasonable levels
- Implemented several cosmetic enhancements
Cavern Commandos update for 3 January 2023
Cavern Commandos v.1.1 is out
Patchnotes via Steam Community
