Cavern Commandos update for 3 January 2023

Cavern Commandos v.1.1 is out

Build 10245578

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New "Shooting Range" level for you to try out most of the weapons in the game
  • Fixed issues with gamepads
  • Fixed uncrossable sections in some parts of the maps
  • Adjusted mid-boss health to reasonable levels
  • Implemented several cosmetic enhancements

