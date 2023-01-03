 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Attack Zone update for 3 January 2023

Attack Zone Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10245418 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update:

Sniper rifle has been made slightly stronger
Perk costs have been reduced slightly
When you level up you get a little more Perk Points
Killing enemies now gives you slightly more Perk Points

Changed files in this update

Depot 2241541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link