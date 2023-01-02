Weekly Update #1: Player Housing & The Stash

We're kicking off the new year with a patch that should alleviate some frustration with the current inventory system!

We've added two big items:

Player Housing (The Apartment)

The Stash

Starting in today's update, your employer is using the old maintenance quarters to house its blob contractors. To get to your apartment, you'll need to interact with this door just above the training ring:

After traveling up an elevator and across a musty hallway, you'll find the door to your apartment:

While inside the dormitory area (and your apartment), no other players are visible. Here's what's behind the door:

Just in front of the bed is the next new feature: The Stash!

Interacting with the stash will show you the items inside:

No more choosing which items to keep and which to discard (that is, unless you're a hoarder like me). We're also exploring the idea of using stash pages as a secondary method of progression.

For now the apartment is available for all players, but it'll eventually be locked behind an introduction mission at some point within the first chapter.

Next Week...

On the left side of your apartment, you'll find the subject of next week's update:

The "merger" and the "workbench"! These two will be an exciting addition, so stay tuned.

See you then!