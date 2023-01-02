We are happy to announce the 1.4.0201 Patch, which adds the following features;

-The new front-end, which allows you to open your save file with your scores (We recommend that when you use the save icon in game, you save your file to your documents or desktop and the game will pick it up automatically). The front-end allows you to view the leaderboard, your top score and access multiplayer (coming soon) and the latest game events!

-Leaderboards are updated monthly from Steam user statistics!

-The game now has achievements! Make sure to load your save file after playing and the game will reward achievements based on your travelled distance!

-You can save your game file from in-game using the new save function.

-The mouse cursor is now improved and is completely responsive and native to the Windows cursor.

There is so much more due to come to Jetpack George! Including mutli-player (online compete), Upgrade Store and vehicles; we are also planning a major graphics revamp also.