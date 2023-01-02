Winter Content Patch

Hello Loopers!
For the new year we are pushing out the latest content patch!
Our roadmap has also been updated to reflect where we are in development and give us extra time to hit 1.0 in first quarter of 2023
Patch Notes
- Normal enemy HP reduced by 10%
- Urban Hell map neon decorations added
- Forest Black site trees will now occlude to trunks which greatly improves visibility
- New Active Ability: Energy Burst - Unleash energy which will pierce and damage any enemy it hits, level it up to add up to 6 additional projectiles to fire.
- New Active Ability: Stim Pack - Recover a portion of your health over 10 seconds
- New Active Ability: Damage Amp - Create a zone which will amplify the damage taken by any enemy that it touches - the damage amplification is permanent and will mark them with a visual cue.
- New Passive Ability: Enhanced Reflexes - Gives a chance to dodge and mitigate all damage from an attack
- New Passive Ability: Blood Lust - Gives temporary buff to weapon and ability damage when an enemy is killed, duration refreshed on each enemy killed
- New Passive Ability: Lucky - Gives chance to give an additional choice when leveling up
- New Ability Mods
- New Challenges added
- New Steam Achievements added
- Other minor fixes
