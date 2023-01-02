Winter Content Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10245371 · Last edited 2 January 2023 – 23:52:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello Loopers!

For the new year we are pushing out the latest content patch!

Our roadmap has also been updated to reflect where we are in development and give us extra time to hit 1.0 in first quarter of 2023

Patch Notes

Normal enemy HP reduced by 10%

Urban Hell map neon decorations added

Forest Black site trees will now occlude to trunks which greatly improves visibility

New Active Ability: Energy Burst - Unleash energy which will pierce and damage any enemy it hits, level it up to add up to 6 additional projectiles to fire.

New Active Ability: Stim Pack - Recover a portion of your health over 10 seconds

New Active Ability: Damage Amp - Create a zone which will amplify the damage taken by any enemy that it touches - the damage amplification is permanent and will mark them with a visual cue.

New Passive Ability: Enhanced Reflexes - Gives a chance to dodge and mitigate all damage from an attack

New Passive Ability: Blood Lust - Gives temporary buff to weapon and ability damage when an enemy is killed, duration refreshed on each enemy killed

New Passive Ability: Lucky - Gives chance to give an additional choice when leveling up

New Ability Mods

New Challenges added

New Steam Achievements added

Other minor fixes

Looking for others to play with? Join our Discord!