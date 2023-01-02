 Skip to content

Tennis the Menace update for 2 January 2023

Update notes 3 Jan 2023

Update notes 3 Jan 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Free demo version released
Spin trail is now optional
Ball trail is now optional
New half set option - first to 3, win by two, or tie-break at 3-all

