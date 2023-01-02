 Skip to content

Lost Beyond update for 2 January 2023

Lost Beyond - Forest Expansion Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Introducing a whole new gamemode!

Forest Freeroam. Jump in and explore a large new world!

For more information, check out the latest event announcement on our Store Page!

Happy gaming!

