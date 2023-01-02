Jan 2 update notes

Improved first time user experience
Fixed bobbing when aim down sights using mech legs
added chat history (use scroll wheel to scroll up/down when chat is active)
Gold and Steel skin unlock by getting certain # of kills
other changes/fixes
