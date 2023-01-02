 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Assault Bots update for 2 January 2023

Jan 2 update notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10245287 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved first time user experience
Fixed bobbing when aim down sights using mech legs
added chat history (use scroll wheel to scroll up/down when chat is active)
Gold and Steel skin unlock by getting certain # of kills
other changes/fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1864081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link