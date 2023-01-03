Update 0.2.1

Happy new year everyone!

We made some changes to the Buildblock System in the last major Update that caused the main targets to drop straight down, causing you to "win" before the first phase was even over, which caused all kinds of weird behaviour, mainly in 3-2, 4-4 and 4-7. This shouldn't be happening anymore.

Changelog

Main targets stick again

Now they stay where they should be.

Main Menu Loc text error

Level names of "Arm" and "Raft" in the 4th world were switched.

I hope you all have a nice new year, and we're looking forward to bringing you some more cool updates and content!