 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ABRISS update for 3 January 2023

Update 0.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10245272 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy new year everyone!

We made some changes to the Buildblock System in the last major Update that caused the main targets to drop straight down, causing you to "win" before the first phase was even over, which caused all kinds of weird behaviour, mainly in 3-2, 4-4 and 4-7. This shouldn't be happening anymore.

Changelog

  • Main targets stick again

Now they stay where they should be.

  • Main Menu Loc text error

Level names of "Arm" and "Raft" in the 4th world were switched.

I hope you all have a nice new year, and we're looking forward to bringing you some more cool updates and content!

  • Johannes

Changed files in this update

ABRISS Content Depot 1671481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link