Apex Point update for 2 January 2023

Update V0.024

Update V0.024

Build 10245130 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

-Fixed the reported bugs
-Restricted unmounting wheels without lifting the car
-Improved the paint-booth system
-Painting rusted parts wont look as clean as painting a clean part
-Fixed incorrect height for cars in the garage/paint-booth/used dealer
-Fixed handbrake toggling when parked
-Improved FFB for low speed drifting
-Improved various sounds
-Added differential type in the specs menu
-New HUDs, fonts, and mini map
-Improved clouds quality
-Fixed the photo-mode in the paint-booth
-Major game mechanics fixes
-Ram usage optimization

