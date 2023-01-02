Update V0.024

Changelog:
-Fixed the reported bugs
-Restricted unmounting wheels without lifting the car
-Improved the paint-booth system
-Painting rusted parts wont look as clean as painting a clean part
-Fixed incorrect height for cars in the garage/paint-booth/used dealer
-Fixed handbrake toggling when parked
-Improved FFB for low speed drifting
-Improved various sounds
-Added differential type in the specs menu
-New HUDs, fonts, and mini map
-Improved clouds quality
-Fixed the photo-mode in the paint-booth
-Major game mechanics fixes
-Ram usage optimization
Changed files in this update