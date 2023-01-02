Update V0.024

Changelog:

-Fixed the reported bugs

-Restricted unmounting wheels without lifting the car

-Improved the paint-booth system

-Painting rusted parts wont look as clean as painting a clean part

-Fixed incorrect height for cars in the garage/paint-booth/used dealer

-Fixed handbrake toggling when parked

-Improved FFB for low speed drifting

-Improved various sounds

-Added differential type in the specs menu

-New HUDs, fonts, and mini map

-Improved clouds quality

-Fixed the photo-mode in the paint-booth

-Major game mechanics fixes

-Ram usage optimization