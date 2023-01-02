some bug fixes

-fixed two bugs that could cause issues with weapon switching. for the curious, one bug involved an animation transition taking too long and causing the player's ability to switch weapons to reset, and another one involved the player being able to switch weapons while drinking a healing can.

-removed a cheese option on level 11. we knew about this one prior to release but i thought it would be funny to leave it in until somebody found it. it took y'all nearly 2 weeks!

-hopefully fixed an issue on certain machines that could cause enemies to get "stuck" to the player's position. Please lmk if this one is still busted! If it is, you can access a version of the game with the issue-causing feature disabled by using the beta password 'trailercapturing.'