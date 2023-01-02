-Kitchen crafting crash has been addressed
-Assorted hotfixes
Creature Clicker - Capture, Train, Ascend! update for 2 January 2023
Hotfix - 02/01/2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-Kitchen crafting crash has been addressed
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Creature Clicker - Capture, Train, Ascend! Content Depot 529241
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update