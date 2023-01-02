 Skip to content

Creature Clicker - Capture, Train, Ascend! update for 2 January 2023

Hotfix - 02/01/2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Kitchen crafting crash has been addressed
-Assorted hotfixes

