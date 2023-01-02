Update 0.3.7

- Added the framerate cap back on 60.
- Fixed several UI bugs and improved UI controller navigation.
PS
- There may or may not be a sneak peak of something to come. If you find it, I'll tip my hat off to you 🎩
PS
