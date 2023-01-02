 Skip to content

Blocky Ball update for 2 January 2023

Update 0.3.7

Build 10244955

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added the framerate cap back on 60.
  • Fixed several UI bugs and improved UI controller navigation.

PS

  • There may or may not be a sneak peak of something to come. If you find it, I'll tip my hat off to you 🎩

Changed files in this update

Blocky Ball Windows Depot 1343041
Blocky Ball Linux Depot 1343042
