- Added 'no_ragrets' cheat.
- Using cheats will now disable steam achievements.
- Added some additional sound effects.
- Made some missions stop immediately after pass / fail (reason: in those missions there are conditions that makes it a lot easier to get achievements / artifacts).
- Added the 'Gigachad' achievement.
HellEscape update for 2 January 2023
Small cheats-related adjustments + polish
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update