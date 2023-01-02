 Skip to content

HellEscape update for 2 January 2023

Small cheats-related adjustments + polish

  • Added 'no_ragrets' cheat.
  • Using cheats will now disable steam achievements.
  • Added some additional sound effects.
  • Made some missions stop immediately after pass / fail (reason: in those missions there are conditions that makes it a lot easier to get achievements / artifacts).
  • Added the 'Gigachad' achievement.

