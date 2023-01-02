Minor fixes and improvements

Added some detail to the levels and improved some of the mechanics. Also there was an issue a user reported regarding sailing against the wind which now has been fixed.
Still lots to do but we're getting there :)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Added some detail to the levels and improved some of the mechanics. Also there was an issue a user reported regarding sailing against the wind which now has been fixed.
Still lots to do but we're getting there :)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update