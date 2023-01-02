 Skip to content

SailSim update for 2 January 2023

Minor fixes and improvements

Build 10244893

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added some detail to the levels and improved some of the mechanics. Also there was an issue a user reported regarding sailing against the wind which now has been fixed.

Still lots to do but we're getting there :)

