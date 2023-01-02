 Skip to content

Otteretto update for 2 January 2023

Version 3.2: A Puzzling Update

Happy New Year! I've updated the desktop versions of Otteretto with some major upgrades, particularly for Puzzle mode.

Patch notes:

  • Reworked puzzle generator for more consistent difficulty
  • Added progress saving for Puzzle mode
  • Added the ability to give up and view the solution for a puzzle
  • Save games are now per-mode, and you can return to the modes menu with a game in progress
  • The game now remembers its window size and full screen state, and restores it when relaunched
  • Global high score pages now default to showing monthly leaderboards (all-time scores are still visible on the website)
  • Fixed some achievements that were not correctly triggering in certain scenarios

