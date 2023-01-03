PEP 0.7.0STM Is Live

Hello Everyone, The holiday event is over and with it come a whole new set of content!

--New Player Zombie!--

Zombie Dog! become a cute little zombie dog and control zombies in your territory with your commanding howls!

--New Skin Set!--

Radioactive skin pack! This skin pack adds a radioactive pulsing glow to your weapons, a watch that shows the radiation in the area, and turns your bullets tracers green!

--New Weapon!--

Badger suppressed SMG! This sub sonic .300 Blackout round is slow moving but hard hitting with its high firerate.

--New Melee!--

Stabbing! pressing F will result in a heavy melee attack, dealing 75 damage but only being able to hit one enemy at a time. Stabbing can also get the Headshot damage bonus!

--New Grenade!--

Radiation Bomb! This grenade explodes on impact with a flat surface leaving a puddle of radioactive waste and a radiation zone to go along with it, near direct impacts with the Radiation Bomb will instantly fill the targets radiation bar.

--New Item!--

Gasmask! Found in weapon caches the Gasmask is perfect for protecting against that awful radiation zone!

--Accessibility--

Added - Dark Flashbang Option. This will turn the White out effect of the flashbang to be black, for light sensitive users.

--Player--

Added - Players weapons will now drop when picking up a replacement weapon.

--Maps--

Fixed - Some overgrowth still having collision

Fixed - Windows having no collision and preventing breaking in large scale map.

--Weapons--

Fixed - M16 having acog in store and customization.

Changed - Homing Launcher now has 10 reserve ammo.

Changed - AK47 penetration to 29 was 30.

Changed - M16 penetration to 33 to was 27.

Changed - MP5 penetration to 12 was 18.

Changed - Dragon penetration to 35 was 30.

Changed - Deagle penetration to 23 was 36.

Changed - G3 penetration to 30 was 20.

Changed - Badger penetration to 19 was 14.

--General--

Added - ATV will now make tire skid sounds when e-breaking at fast enough speed.

Added - Players can now rebind Melee and Stab inputs.

Fixed - Player disconnecting while level loading will no longer stop game from continuing.

Fixed - DamageOverlay will now render below all Important UI layers.

Fixed - GaskmaskOverlay will now render below ALL UI layers.

Fixed - Player Minimap icons not appearing if over 25 meters high.

Fixed - Skin Network Ids not being set properly.

Fixed - Loading Delay when disconnecting from a room on menu.

Fixed - Nuke being on wrong Sound FX mixer.

Changed - EntityServerSettings to be Percent based so players can have More, Less, Or None of all entity types.

Changed - AI are now less likely to spray their weapons.

Changed - Jug can no longer attempt to penetrate walls.

Changed - Lootables now cull at distance.

Changed - All zombie ability UI elements to use dark mode key binding icons

Changed - ATV engine audio range to be 20% less.

Changed - Player Corpse will now despawn 1 second before respawning player to avoid seeing where they spawned.

Improved - performance of large scale map.