PEP 0.7.0STM Is Live

Hello Everyone, The holiday event is over and with it come a whole new set of content!
--New Player Zombie!--
Zombie Dog! become a cute little zombie dog and control zombies in your territory with your commanding howls!
--New Skin Set!--
Radioactive skin pack! This skin pack adds a radioactive pulsing glow to your weapons, a watch that shows the radiation in the area, and turns your bullets tracers green!
--New Weapon!--
Badger suppressed SMG! This sub sonic .300 Blackout round is slow moving but hard hitting with its high firerate.
--New Melee!--
Stabbing! pressing F will result in a heavy melee attack, dealing 75 damage but only being able to hit one enemy at a time. Stabbing can also get the Headshot damage bonus!
--New Grenade!--
Radiation Bomb! This grenade explodes on impact with a flat surface leaving a puddle of radioactive waste and a radiation zone to go along with it, near direct impacts with the Radiation Bomb will instantly fill the targets radiation bar.
--New Item!--
Gasmask! Found in weapon caches the Gasmask is perfect for protecting against that awful radiation zone!
--Accessibility--
Added - Dark Flashbang Option. This will turn the White out effect of the flashbang to be black, for light sensitive users.
--Player--
Added - Players weapons will now drop when picking up a replacement weapon.
--Maps--
Fixed - Some overgrowth still having collision
Fixed - Windows having no collision and preventing breaking in large scale map.
--Weapons--
Fixed - M16 having acog in store and customization.
Changed - Homing Launcher now has 10 reserve ammo.
Changed - AK47 penetration to 29 was 30.
Changed - M16 penetration to 33 to was 27.
Changed - MP5 penetration to 12 was 18.
Changed - Dragon penetration to 35 was 30.
Changed - Deagle penetration to 23 was 36.
Changed - G3 penetration to 30 was 20.
Changed - Badger penetration to 19 was 14.
--General--
Added - ATV will now make tire skid sounds when e-breaking at fast enough speed.
Added - Players can now rebind Melee and Stab inputs.
Fixed - Player disconnecting while level loading will no longer stop game from continuing.
Fixed - DamageOverlay will now render below all Important UI layers.
Fixed - GaskmaskOverlay will now render below ALL UI layers.
Fixed - Player Minimap icons not appearing if over 25 meters high.
Fixed - Skin Network Ids not being set properly.
Fixed - Loading Delay when disconnecting from a room on menu.
Fixed - Nuke being on wrong Sound FX mixer.
Changed - EntityServerSettings to be Percent based so players can have More, Less, Or None of all entity types.
Changed - AI are now less likely to spray their weapons.
Changed - Jug can no longer attempt to penetrate walls.
Changed - Lootables now cull at distance.
Changed - All zombie ability UI elements to use dark mode key binding icons
Changed - ATV engine audio range to be 20% less.
Changed - Player Corpse will now despawn 1 second before respawning player to avoid seeing where they spawned.
Improved - performance of large scale map.
