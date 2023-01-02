Lot of little things

Added some optimization that mainly changed the item location spawning. Nothing noticable will change in that regard, just some optimization to clean up memory. Changed the ping setup, so when an SET is active, it will ping green, and when it is not, it will ping light blue. Slightly adjusted the car follow spawner in the secret level, very slightly to avoid death when turning as it spawns. And I replaced the song in DT3 as it was a pretty aggressive tune with a different one.