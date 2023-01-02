 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Junkyard Fury 2 update for 2 January 2023

Lot of little things

Share · View all patches · Build 10244761 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added some optimization that mainly changed the item location spawning. Nothing noticable will change in that regard, just some optimization to clean up memory. Changed the ping setup, so when an SET is active, it will ping green, and when it is not, it will ping light blue. Slightly adjusted the car follow spawner in the secret level, very slightly to avoid death when turning as it spawns. And I replaced the song in DT3 as it was a pretty aggressive tune with a different one.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2077991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link