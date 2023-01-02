Regular Update Notes For 02 Jan

Trade:
Available buying and selling resources using sliders
Trade routes are no longer delayed
Peace Button:
Not available during the siege
Navigation:
Soldiers map navigation updated
Controls:
Use the space bar to pause and resume the game
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
