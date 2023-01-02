 Skip to content

Imperium BCE update for 2 January 2023

Regular Update Notes For 02 Jan

Share · View all patches · Build 10244744 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Trade:
Available buying and selling resources using sliders
Trade routes are no longer delayed

Peace Button:
Not available during the siege

Navigation:
Soldiers map navigation updated

Controls:
Use the space bar to pause and resume the game

Changed files in this update

