Share · View all patches · Build 10244683 · Last edited 2 January 2023 – 21:06:13 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A release date has been announced for the free DLC, Chico and the Magic Orchards DX! Watch the teaser trailer now:

On January 13th, 2023, Chico DX will hit your Steam library with tons of new content including full-color mode, accessibility options, and a brand new post-game campaign!