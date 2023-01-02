Patch Notes #3: Additional Camera Settings

Hey, adventurers!
We have released a new patch that adds additional camera settings as well as other improvements!
Here are the patch notes:
- Additional "Camera Zoom Distance" options.
- Any progress-based Steam Achievements missed (such as "Blood of Mercy") will be retroactively applied.
- Fixed issue where Valentine could be invulnerable on some optional levels.
- Hot Keys improvements.
- Video Options improvements.
- Localization updates.
- Hordes of Mercy UI updates.
- Misc bug fixes and stability improvements.
-Riv Otter
Changed files in this update