Patch Notes #3: Additional Camera Settings

Hey, adventurers!

We have released a new patch that adds additional camera settings as well as other improvements!

Here are the patch notes:

Additional "Camera Zoom Distance" options.

Any progress-based Steam Achievements missed (such as "Blood of Mercy") will be retroactively applied.

Fixed issue where Valentine could be invulnerable on some optional levels.

Hot Keys improvements.

Video Options improvements.

Localization updates.

Hordes of Mercy UI updates.

Misc bug fixes and stability improvements.

-Riv Otter