Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy update for 2 January 2023

Patch Notes #3: Additional Camera Settings

Build 10244679 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, adventurers!

We have released a new patch that adds additional camera settings as well as other improvements!

Here are the patch notes:

  • Additional "Camera Zoom Distance" options.
  • Any progress-based Steam Achievements missed (such as "Blood of Mercy") will be retroactively applied.
  • Fixed issue where Valentine could be invulnerable on some optional levels.
  • Hot Keys improvements.
  • Video Options improvements.
  • Localization updates.
  • Hordes of Mercy UI updates.
  • Misc bug fixes and stability improvements.

-Riv Otter

