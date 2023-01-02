Patch notes: B 0.2.00.006

The following bugs were fixed:
Fixed hole in the ground when entering the fuel container building.
Fixed bug where switch highlights would not turn off when using the switch (during AO help).
Fixed discrepancies between the values recommended by AO, the initial values of the setup and those expected by the help protocol.
Fixed bug when loading progress with some item in hand.
Fixed the bug that prevented turning off the reactor, since it always indicated "reactive state".
Fixed the scaling of some indicators so that the operational values are always in the green range.
Added new graphics options to better configure some aspects that affect performance.
Added a new animated background for the main menu (can be disabled). For now it is experimental.
Added new alarms to alert the operator when the circulation pumps are not receiving the necessary power to operate.
