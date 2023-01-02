 Skip to content

Nucleares update for 2 January 2023

Patch notes: B 0.2.00.006

Share · View all patches · Build 10244639 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following bugs were fixed:

  • Fixed hole in the ground when entering the fuel container building.

  • Fixed bug where switch highlights would not turn off when using the switch (during AO help).

  • Fixed discrepancies between the values recommended by AO, the initial values of the setup and those expected by the help protocol.

  • Fixed bug when loading progress with some item in hand.

  • Fixed the bug that prevented turning off the reactor, since it always indicated "reactive state".

  • Fixed the scaling of some indicators so that the operational values are always in the green range.

  • Added new graphics options to better configure some aspects that affect performance.

  • Added a new animated background for the main menu (can be disabled). For now it is experimental.

  • Added new alarms to alert the operator when the circulation pumps are not receiving the necessary power to operate.

