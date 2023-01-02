Patch v1.5.5

Map Editor - Fixed: Couldn't zoom while editing terrain or painting cities F-45A - Fixed texture UV on nose sensor Multiplayer - Fixed: Error and multiplayer client crash when drone carrier tries to launch a dead UCAV - Fixed: Previously playing BGM did not play for late joiner - Fixed members menu in host's New Game window - Fixed: objective desync for clients when objective is restarted - Fixed: destroy/transport objective counts weren't synced for a player that joins the opposite team before switching - Fixed tooltip on nonfunctional selected workshop campaign vote button in briefing UI - Fixed crash and debug log spam caused by AI air unit groups Units - Extinguish sea unit fires after some time - Fixed: AI aircraft couldn't take off from carrier after respawning - Fixed an error when a ground unit group has some dead and some live units - Fixed debug log spam causing performance issue after destroying all units in a moving ground unit group Mission Editor - Fixed: forcing alt spawns for respawned unit groups didn't work