 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VTOL VR update for 2 January 2023

Patch v1.5.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10244619 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community 
Map Editor  
- Fixed: Couldn't zoom while editing terrain or painting cities  
F-45A  
- Fixed texture UV on nose sensor  
Multiplayer  
- Fixed: Error and multiplayer client crash when drone carrier tries to launch a dead UCAV  
- Fixed: Previously playing BGM did not play for late joiner  
- Fixed members menu in host's New Game window  
- Fixed: objective desync for clients when objective is restarted  
- Fixed: destroy/transport objective counts weren't synced for a player that joins the opposite team before switching  
- Fixed tooltip on nonfunctional selected workshop campaign vote button in briefing UI  
- Fixed crash and debug log spam caused by AI air unit groups  
Units  
- Extinguish sea unit fires after some time  
- Fixed: AI aircraft couldn't take off from carrier after respawning  
- Fixed an error when a ground unit group has some dead and some live units  
- Fixed debug log spam causing performance issue after destroying all units in a moving ground unit group  
Mission Editor  
- Fixed: forcing alt spawns for respawned unit groups didn't work

Changed files in this update

VTOL VR Content Depot 667971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link