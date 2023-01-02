Patch v1.5.5

Map Editor
- Fixed: Couldn't zoom while editing terrain or painting cities
F-45A
- Fixed texture UV on nose sensor
Multiplayer
- Fixed: Error and multiplayer client crash when drone carrier tries to launch a dead UCAV
- Fixed: Previously playing BGM did not play for late joiner
- Fixed members menu in host's New Game window
- Fixed: objective desync for clients when objective is restarted
- Fixed: destroy/transport objective counts weren't synced for a player that joins the opposite team before switching
- Fixed tooltip on nonfunctional selected workshop campaign vote button in briefing UI
- Fixed crash and debug log spam caused by AI air unit groups
Units
- Extinguish sea unit fires after some time
- Fixed: AI aircraft couldn't take off from carrier after respawning
- Fixed an error when a ground unit group has some dead and some live units
- Fixed debug log spam causing performance issue after destroying all units in a moving ground unit group
Mission Editor
- Fixed: forcing alt spawns for respawned unit groups didn't work
