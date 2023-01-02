Patch 4 (v1.2.4)

Hello, here is the next patch! I've got some larger improvements in progress as well but this addresses many of the issues I've seen reported over the past week.

Also, now that the holidays are at an end we'll be able to start getting these patches out on consoles very soon.

v1.2.4

Croakers

Croakers: Add save file fix step for any bugged Croaker bounty missions

Croakers: Can no longer talk to the Croaker Agent while they are submerging, after completing a bounty mission. Doing so would cause them to offer a bugged-bounty mission.

Croakers: Fix softlock when speaking to Admiral Picklepea about your 3rd medal

Croakers: Add world map icon for Croaker Bounty quest giver location

General fixes / improvements

Fix bug where some story-critical objects like the Lighthouse might have not spawned due to the location not containing any land-masses

Lightkeepers: Fixed not being able to progress if you ended up with more Spectral Oil than necessary

Add variety to sell values of all fish

More perf improvements to Frigid Sea / snow effects

Fix a couple end-game items that were not working properly

Add extra accessibility options for controlling camera shake and ambient motion

Add accessibility option for reducing flashing imagery (for now, disables lightning flashes)

Thank you everyone for continuing to submit reports and suggestions!