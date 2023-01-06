We've launched!

Hey Astonishing Basketball fans!

I'm thrilled to announce that the game is now available on Steam in early access. This is a major milestone for the game, and one that wouldn't have been possible without our entire community, on Discord and elsewhere!

If you haven't already, be sure to check out the early access version on Steam and join the thousands of players already competing for the Basketball Cup. I really want to make this the best basketball game ever created on PC, and your feedback will be crucial to accomplish this!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2170680/Astonishing_Basketball_Manager/?utm_source=scom

Sounds interesting? Here are some of the features you can expect:

Customizable roster: Sign and trade players to build the ultimate team, or use a community-made rosters to explore all kind of scenarios

Intuitive tactics system: Fine-tune your strategy to outmaneuver your opponents and lead your team to victory.

Deep draft system: you will have the opportunity to scout and recruit the best prospects from around the world. But the competition for top talent is fierce, so you'll need to use all of your scouting resources wisely in order to secure the best players!

Make your team truly yours: hire talented assistants, coaches and scouts to make your success a true team effort!

Stadium customization: Create shops, organize events, and even hire a chef to keep your stadium running smoothly. Keep tourists happy and watch your revenue soar.

Personalize everything: rename and customize any player, team, or university!

Dynamic in-game events, aka Timeshift: Keep your team on their toes with unexpected challenges and opportunities that can arise during games.

Thank you for your support, and stay tuned. There's more coming up soon!