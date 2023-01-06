 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

City Bus Manager update for 6 January 2023

Early Access Update 7

Share · View all patches · Build 10244487 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Autosave setting: the interval for automatic saving can now be self-determined or optionally completely deactivated.
  • Employees can be sent on holiday so that they can recover completely
  • In the financial overview there is now the possibility to show all investments (until now only current expenses were shown)
  • Norwegian Krone added as currency
  • Employees become a bit more unfriendly when they are too much stressed

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where the game wouldn't load and the loading screen wouldn't disappear
  • Fixed a bug that caused some tours in the timetable preview to be sorted incorrectly
  • Fixed a bug that caused unrealistic overcrowding of individual stops in large cities
  • Fixed display error when showing names on Mac devices
  • Many bug fixes

Buses:

  • Models of the B9TL and Trident 2 buses have been brought closer to reality (existing repaints unfortunately no longer work. If the old repaint of the buses looks weird, just send the bus to the paint shop and import a new repaint or use the "New" button above to create a new repaint).
  • Size of the LFS and Ramses buses adjusted (you may need new parking spaces for existing savegames).

For the next update, we are currently working on a very popular request from the community: the enlargement of the company premises!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1364211
  • Loading history…
Depot 1364212
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link