Early Access Update 7

Features:

Autosave setting: the interval for automatic saving can now be self-determined or optionally completely deactivated.

Employees can be sent on holiday so that they can recover completely

In the financial overview there is now the possibility to show all investments (until now only current expenses were shown)

Norwegian Krone added as currency

Employees become a bit more unfriendly when they are too much stressed

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug where the game wouldn't load and the loading screen wouldn't disappear

Fixed a bug that caused some tours in the timetable preview to be sorted incorrectly

Fixed a bug that caused unrealistic overcrowding of individual stops in large cities

Fixed display error when showing names on Mac devices

Many bug fixes

Buses:

Models of the B9TL and Trident 2 buses have been brought closer to reality (existing repaints unfortunately no longer work. If the old repaint of the buses looks weird, just send the bus to the paint shop and import a new repaint or use the "New" button above to create a new repaint).

Size of the LFS and Ramses buses adjusted (you may need new parking spaces for existing savegames).

For the next update, we are currently working on a very popular request from the community: the enlargement of the company premises!