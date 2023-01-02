Introducing the AH.7 Lynx!

While I'm working on the Front Lines system I thought it'd be nice to give you another helicopter to play with.

The AH.7 sits nicely in between the Apache and the Gazelle as a light attack helicopter. It's fast but can carry 8 TOWs and still have room for 2 x 20mm gun pods! It can also mount HYDRA 70 Rocket pods instead of TOW missiles if you wish.

The helicopter is fully functional but currently uses the same engine sound from the Gazelle. I'll sort a proper replacement tomorrow.

The Lynx is also using a modified rotor flight model which allows it to dive and climb better when moving at speed. I think it feels much better than the current Gazelle flight model - but let me know what you think.

Other Fixes