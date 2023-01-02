Mischievous Monday #21

Welcome back wretched. A new year has brought upon thee new friendos! :]

A new class has been added called the Dark Metaman. He's a little bit of a jokey class and a right proper Tormented Soul sink. Each of his meta can be upgraded up to ten times each, boosting various stats, such as improving your health regen, dash length, bone value, etc, as well as some extra bonuses for when picking up Hero Souls. The usual 5 class achievements have been added for him. Have fun grinding him until you canna take no more!

The 3 normal giants can now receive a boneraise upgrade by combining them with the relevant level 1 Skelly minon. The Giant Fister becomes a Giantan Knight boosting his fighting capabilities. The Giant Archer becomes a Giantan Cannoneer swapping his bow arrows for ruddy big cannon balls. And the Giant Mage becomes a Giantan Summoner who summons temporary magical Barrow Boners and Diggers to do his bidding.

A new Behemoth Excavator minion has also been added who can be raised by combining the Behemoth Barrower with Barrow Digger. He can mine out a bunch more digged up goodies and even occasionally diggies up whole treasure chesties. And a new Bootiful Chesty minion has also been added, who occasionally coughs up a bunch of nice gems and gold coins which are instantly added to your stash.

A new Heroic Force meta has been added called the Keepsake Key which randomly carries over a spell, relic, and skelly minion from your past death. And a further meta has also been added called the Readers Digest which splits out from the Chi Chakra meta. The level 3 Readers Digest boosts your Spell casting power level. The Chi Chakra now creates a rechargeable shockwave that triggers when a meanie touches you. Nice for those times when an unwanted groper sneaks up on you!

And finally a new contraption called the Honeycomb Beehive has been added which occasionally spits out a swarm of honey laden bees.

Some misc stuff...

Christmas Fun setting: If you have it set to Seasonal then there's now a 5% chance the run will be Chistmassy even if outside of December.

Creative Plaything: Added a Player Invincibility mutator which adjusts how long your invincibility frames are when hurt.

Creative Plaything: The Doll Maker can now start with applicable non-wax minions (eg Bro minions).

Chi Chakra player meta: The shockwave after choosing an item will now fully push back all non-boss enemies (previously enemies with higher health are pushed back less).

Doll Maker class: They can now be offered Behemoth Barrower minions (since they're needed for the Behemoth Excavator).

You now can't use a Banish on the Waxraise Peasantry boneraise and it gives a little text if you try (since this item would ignore being banished anyway).

Reduced the suckage range of Hero Soul pickups and Boned Magnet relics no longer increases this (so more difficult to accidently pick them up).

Reduced the damage Champion enemies do (since champions have a habit of sneaking up on you). Royal Guard have also had their damage reduced and can now be affected by status effects.

When viewing the Class Heritage with Mouse Support you can now use the mouse wheel to cycle through the classes.

Bernard's Watch relic: Removed the balance adjustments this item had that reduced its bonus the further in a run you have (now it works the same no matter how far in you are).

Jewelry Royalifier spell: Increased how many chests/gems get upgraded per spell power level.

Barrowern Caress spell: There's now a chance the Barrow Boner raised will be a temporary ghost version (the more existing Boners the higher the chance with a soft cap of 99).

Treasured Chesty contraption: This will now never create a booby trapped chest.

And some bug fixes...

The Eggcelent Eggy when hatching wasn't levelling up some minions correctly which could also cause a crash.

Levelling up minions as the Doll Maker class would sometimes cause a crash.

Creative Plaything: If you switched to the Doll Maker class whilst the minion page was above 1 then it would cause a crash when viewing the minion page.

During the intro screen asking your preferred input it was making a constant noise.

Sealing a Deamon/Diablos minion would allow it to show up in a regular boneraise.

Mauseleum Hub: The Christmas Tree still had a collision mask even if not in Christmas Mode.

You could summon a Giantous Deamonous without a Hero Soul.

Souleater Dealer: He could offer a minion even if you had reached that minion's max cap.

Deamonous Boomeranger minion: The rangs that orbit the player was counting towards the minon's damage stat.

King Gigald: His right arm Christimas skin still used the old yellow orb colour.

Mouse Support: In some menus left clicking or pressing left/right when not hovering over an option could cause a crash or soft lock.

Treasure chests would sometimes have a large unlocking collision mask.

The Sprout Brotato class meta was still using the old Giant Bro minion names.

Enjoy! :]