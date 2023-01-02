 Skip to content

REDSHOT update for 2 January 2023

[v1.0.11] NPC Improvements, Bug Fixes, Polish

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES

[v1.0.11]

Happy New Year! Hope everyone had a great holiday. This update is a moderately sized patch that improves a variety of NPC functions, fixes a couple of hats which functionality wasn't working, along with a variety of general bug fixes and improvements I have found through my testing and bug reports that were sent to me. Massive thank you to everyone who's submitted a bug report, it helps a lot!

If anyone finds any more bugs feel free to reach out to me on twitter or post on the steam community forums (I check twitter more often though).

List of changes:
  • Increase final boss max health by 33% to 2000hp
  • Fix NPCs unable to climb ladders (bug introduced in last patch)
  • I am once again updating the final boss music mixdown
  • Fix items sometimes getting stuck in walls if picked up when inventory is full
  • Add new tutorial sign
  • Minor NPC pathfinding improvements
  • Fix jump hat and bunny hat
  • Fix wrong button icon glyphs on new game and load game menu screen
  • Attack direction now resets to forward when not pushing in a direction (Thanks to Novalia Spirit for the brilliant suggestion)
  • Confirmation boxes now require you to hover over the button with the mouse instead of being mapped directly to the mouse buttons
  • Minor Audio improvements and bug fixes
  • Improve animations for some NPCs
  • Fix NPCs never stopping when running away from enemies
  • Fix bug with NPC ground detection
  • Inventory upgrades now grant 2000g if already at max capacity
  • Reset default file slots to 9 (changable in settings.ini, will not affect anyone who has already played the game)
  • Various other minor fixes and improvements

