[v1.0.11] NPC Improvements, Bug Fixes, Polish

PATCH NOTES

[v1.0.11]

Happy New Year! Hope everyone had a great holiday. This update is a moderately sized patch that improves a variety of NPC functions, fixes a couple of hats which functionality wasn't working, along with a variety of general bug fixes and improvements I have found through my testing and bug reports that were sent to me. Massive thank you to everyone who's submitted a bug report, it helps a lot!

If anyone finds any more bugs feel free to reach out to me on twitter or post on the steam community forums (I check twitter more often though).

List of changes: