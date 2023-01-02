 Skip to content

Void: Edge of Existence update for 2 January 2023

Day 1: Bug Fixed , v1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10244424 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change Log:

Day 1: Bug Fixed

  • Cinematic Bug - Esc Button Disabled within Cinematics
  • Gore'Dross Aggro Trigger Adjusted
  • Gore'Dross On Hit Box ( Cooldown 1 Second ) and Adjusted

Changed files in this update

Depot 2246391
  • Loading history…
