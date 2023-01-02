 Skip to content

Astonishing Baseball 22 update for 2 January 2023

The franchise player update!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey baseball fans! Happy new year!

Let's start 2023 the right way: with a brand new game mode!
The Franchise Player mode allows you to play the career of your very own batter. Join a team and help it win the Baseball Cup, or go from city to city as a journeyman. Sign with prestigious sponsors, and collect the best bats in the world!

This is a beta feature for now, so you can expect a few issues. If you encounter any problem, or have any suggestion, feel free to drop me an email!

We have more in store for Astonishing Baseball in 2023. Thanks for being part of this adventure!

