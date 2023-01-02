I am stunned at how many people are giving my small game a chance! And the more people play the more little things that slipped through crop up ;)

Fixed a Bug in the Inner Sanctum of the Ruins that would softlock the player into the Wall

Fixed a bug where Aurelius Family Cutscenes could play during the True Ending. (Making it very akward when Aurelius talks to himself about his family)

Fixed a Bug where the True Ending Night in the Camp could be broken by bypassing certain events.