Osminog Adventure - The Lost Island update for 2 January 2023

I am stunned at how many people are giving my small game a chance! And the more people play the more little things that slipped through crop up ;)

  • Fixed a Bug in the Inner Sanctum of the Ruins that would softlock the player into the Wall
  • Fixed a bug where Aurelius Family Cutscenes could play during the True Ending. (Making it very akward when Aurelius talks to himself about his family)
  • Fixed a Bug where the True Ending Night in the Camp could be broken by bypassing certain events.

