Build 10244265 · Last edited 2 January 2023

Patch Notes

2nd January 2023

NEW

🔶 Evade: Units that block a building evade the area

🔶 Short Tutorial with example videos

Fixes

🔶 Outline Color Tutorial

🔶 Outline Color on Upgrade/Downgrade

🔶 Tutorial Exit broken for some languages

🔶 Cave and Menhir reserved space check

🔶 Watchtower sometimes blocked by themselves

🔶 Show Radial Order setting option

Improvements

🔶 Custom Game Lobby chat number commands

🔶 Hide queue Button when custom game active

🔶 Waypoint Indicator showing order type

🔶 Outline strength as value slider

🔶 Friend list refreshing smoother

🔶 Friend list expand on hover

🔶 Unit pathing and avoidance