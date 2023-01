Share ยท View all patches ยท Build 10244265 ยท Last edited 2 January 2023 โ€“ 20:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Patch Notes

2nd January 2023

NEW

๐Ÿ”ถ Evade: Units that block a building evade the area

๐Ÿ”ถ Short Tutorial with example videos

Fixes

๐Ÿ”ถ Outline Color Tutorial

๐Ÿ”ถ Outline Color on Upgrade/Downgrade

๐Ÿ”ถ Tutorial Exit broken for some languages

๐Ÿ”ถ Cave and Menhir reserved space check

๐Ÿ”ถ Watchtower sometimes blocked by themselves

๐Ÿ”ถ Show Radial Order setting option

Improvements

๐Ÿ”ถ Custom Game Lobby chat number commands

๐Ÿ”ถ Hide queue Button when custom game active

๐Ÿ”ถ Waypoint Indicator showing order type

๐Ÿ”ถ Outline strength as value slider

๐Ÿ”ถ Friend list refreshing smoother

๐Ÿ”ถ Friend list expand on hover

๐Ÿ”ถ Unit pathing and avoidance