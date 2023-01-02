Patch Notes
2nd January 2023
NEW
🔶 Evade: Units that block a building evade the area
🔶 Short Tutorial with example videos
Fixes
🔶 Outline Color Tutorial
🔶 Outline Color on Upgrade/Downgrade
🔶 Tutorial Exit broken for some languages
🔶 Cave and Menhir reserved space check
🔶 Watchtower sometimes blocked by themselves
🔶 Show Radial Order setting option
Improvements
🔶 Custom Game Lobby chat number commands
🔶 Hide queue Button when custom game active
🔶 Waypoint Indicator showing order type
🔶 Outline strength as value slider
🔶 Friend list refreshing smoother
🔶 Friend list expand on hover
🔶 Unit pathing and avoidance
Changed files in this update