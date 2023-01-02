Multiplayer & Updated Enemies - 1.0.8 is out!

Hello all Champions, happy 2023!

To celebrate the new year we're releasing a very early preview of multiplayer with Cliff & Field! There's LOTS more to do here but we wanted you to get access to try it out while we iron out the last few kinks.

New features

MULTIPLAYER! You can now host a lobby and play with your friends (up to 4 people) - note that this is in an early alpha so you might encounter some bugs & issues. Please let us know in our Discord and we'll do our best to fix it!

Enemies are updated with new visuals & balancing - there's another big update coming for enemies and bosses but this is a big step from what they used to look like!

Rewrote spawning for all enemies and projectiles to be more efficient and faster

Temporarily removed the XP boost drop while we build it for multiplayer

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where save files would miss some tower upgrades, should save properly now!

Fixed a bug where save games would not delete properly

Fixed a bug that caused the Archer upgrade "Arcane Arrows" to have 1 dmg (now 4 dmg)

Removed randomness in placement of enemies spawning other enemies

Fixed a bug where wave tips would always turn back on

Upgraded the Sentry version

Known issues

If you have a save from a previous version that you try to load the game MIGHT crash and will delete that save - new saves are not affected!

As always, thank you for playing our game and we hope you like it!

Best,

Max & Gideon