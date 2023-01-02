Multiplayer & Updated Enemies - 1.0.8 is out!

Hello all Champions, happy 2023!
To celebrate the new year we're releasing a very early preview of multiplayer with Cliff & Field! There's LOTS more to do here but we wanted you to get access to try it out while we iron out the last few kinks.
New features
- MULTIPLAYER! You can now host a lobby and play with your friends (up to 4 people) - note that this is in an early alpha so you might encounter some bugs & issues. Please let us know in our Discord and we'll do our best to fix it!
- Enemies are updated with new visuals & balancing - there's another big update coming for enemies and bosses but this is a big step from what they used to look like!
- Rewrote spawning for all enemies and projectiles to be more efficient and faster
- Temporarily removed the XP boost drop while we build it for multiplayer
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug where save files would miss some tower upgrades, should save properly now!
- Fixed a bug where save games would not delete properly
- Fixed a bug that caused the Archer upgrade "Arcane Arrows" to have 1 dmg (now 4 dmg)
- Removed randomness in placement of enemies spawning other enemies
- Fixed a bug where wave tips would always turn back on
- Upgraded the Sentry version
Known issues
- If you have a save from a previous version that you try to load the game MIGHT crash and will delete that save - new saves are not affected!
As always, thank you for playing our game and we hope you like it!
Best,
Max & Gideon
