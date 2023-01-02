New Hotfix Live Now (build 2247)

- Corrected physics for R89C & R390 Low Downforce variants
- Corvette Z06 C8 Z06: Adjusted minor modelling details; Minor adjustment to pitch sensitivity and CoP. Reduction in max steering lock range
- Updated daily weather data from December 28th to January 2
