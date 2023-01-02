 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Automobilista 2 update for 2 January 2023

New Hotfix Live Now (build 2247)

Share · View all patches · Build 10244242 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Corrected physics for R89C & R390 Low Downforce variants
  • Corvette Z06 C8 Z06: Adjusted minor modelling details; Minor adjustment to pitch sensitivity and CoP. Reduction in max steering lock range
  • Updated daily weather data from December 28th to January 2

Changed files in this update

Automobilista 2 Content Depot 1066891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link